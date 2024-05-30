Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

