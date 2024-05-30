Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 16,971 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.66% of Sprout Social worth $22,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,532,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $14,085,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,710 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $42,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.8 %

SPT opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.