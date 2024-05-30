Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,166 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.18% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at $809,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at $809,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.