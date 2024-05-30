Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $206,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $111.34 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.