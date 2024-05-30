Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 297,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,884,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

