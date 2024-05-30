Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.65% of MYR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in MYR Group by 446.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG stock opened at $157.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $181.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.10.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

