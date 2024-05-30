Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,116 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Insmed by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Insmed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Insmed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Insmed Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of INSM opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $200,353.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

