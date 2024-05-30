AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $79.36.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

