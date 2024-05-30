Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

OSCR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $18,781,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. grew its position in Oscar Health by 91.9% in the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,987 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

