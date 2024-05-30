Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

