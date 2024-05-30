Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

