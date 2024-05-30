Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Jonathan C. Klein Sells 1,093 Shares of Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Belden by 20.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Belden by 1,724.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 98,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Belden by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

