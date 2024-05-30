Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,874,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

