Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,388. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

BOW stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

