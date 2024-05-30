Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,388. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance
BOW stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $26.88.
About Bowhead Specialty
