Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Christine J. Spadafor Sells 1,874 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Barclays reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after acquiring an additional 274,876 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

