C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $23.93 on Thursday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

