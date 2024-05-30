Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CZMWY stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $134.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.