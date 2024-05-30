Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Director Dermot Mark Durcan Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cencora Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COR opened at $219.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cencora

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

