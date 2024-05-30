Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.07.

Centene Stock Down 3.1 %

CNC stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,033,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Centene by 526.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 66,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

