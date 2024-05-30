Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Stephens increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.