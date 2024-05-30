Christopher J. Reading Sells 1,100 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 384,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,414 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

