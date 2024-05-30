Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ciena were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ciena alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 19.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,473 shares of company stock worth $1,715,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.