Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CEO Richard Mack Purchases 44,000 Shares

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mack bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,435,853 shares in the company, valued at $17,659,934.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Richard Mack acquired 116,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 26.27 and a quick ratio of 26.27. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

