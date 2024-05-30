Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CFO Mike Mcgillis Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTGGet Free Report) CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE CMTG opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -161.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Claros Mortgage Trust

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.