Commerce Bank Has $902,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.9 %

Aptiv stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

