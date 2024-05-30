Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,829 shares of company stock worth $64,579,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

