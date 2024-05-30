Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $4,616,034. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $277.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.