Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 1,955 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,750,000 after acquiring an additional 311,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $769,556,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.