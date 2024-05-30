Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,243 shares of company stock worth $53,955,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $966.49 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $945.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $918.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

