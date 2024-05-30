Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.27 and last traded at $92.50. 93,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,036,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.