Corning Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corning

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.