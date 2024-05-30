CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRVL opened at $244.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.44. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $281.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in CorVel by 197.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in CorVel by 139.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CorVel by 36.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in CorVel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

