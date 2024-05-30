Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 1,102 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $42,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,521 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 24th, Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54.

On Monday, May 6th, Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Criteo by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Criteo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

