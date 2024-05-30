CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb Acquires 40,000 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,757.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 39,600 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,372.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.07 on Thursday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is currently -11.49%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

