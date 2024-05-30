Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.