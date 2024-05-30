Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,011 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 470,886 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,473,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after buying an additional 378,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE DAR opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

