Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $400,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 308,443 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

