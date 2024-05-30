Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $48,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $204.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.54. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

