Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,780 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% in the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

