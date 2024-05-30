eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in eBay were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.