Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

EC stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $125,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

