Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Down 6.4%

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 72,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 174,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.62 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on E

Enterprise Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$74.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.60 million for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 20.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.