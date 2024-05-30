Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) SVP Sells $575,026.00 in Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $230.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.80. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

