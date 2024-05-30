Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 70,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $760.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $766.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $805.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.69.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

