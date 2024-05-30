EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 4,701 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $47,762.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,198,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,172,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 2nd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,718.00.
  • On Monday, March 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $20,190.61.

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.