EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 4,701 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $47,762.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,198,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,172,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,718.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $20,190.61.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

