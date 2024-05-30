FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $407.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $500.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.67.

FDS stock opened at $417.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.46 and its 200-day moving average is $454.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

