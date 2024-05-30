Felix The Sells 10,752 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Felix The sold 10,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $205,363.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 283,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 8th, Felix The sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00.

U stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,180,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Unity Software by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 32.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

