Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,014,000 after buying an additional 118,894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $203.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $143.62 and a 52-week high of $224.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

