First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 505,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

