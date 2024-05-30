First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 570.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

FAAR opened at $28.51 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2032 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 87,828 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

