First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 570.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance
FAAR opened at $28.51 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2032 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
